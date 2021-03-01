SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $178.98 million and $2.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00779228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042805 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,082,595 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

