Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $629,412.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

