Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,639 shares of company stock worth $454,020. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,333. The firm has a market cap of $422.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

