Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AUY remained flat at $GBX 290 ($3.79) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

