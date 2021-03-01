Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s previous close.
AUY remained flat at $GBX 290 ($3.79) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).
Yamana Gold Company Profile
