Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 39

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 39.67 ($0.52).

LLOY traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 39.01 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 150,200,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,915,750. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.07 ($0.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders have purchased 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437 in the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

