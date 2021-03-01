Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 39

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.
LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 39.67 ($0.52).
LLOY traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 39.01 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 150,200,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,915,750. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.07 ($0.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Read More: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.