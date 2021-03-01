W Green Pay (WGP) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $75,989.48 and approximately $26,505.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

