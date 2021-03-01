$555.33 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $555.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $554.68 million and the highest is $556.50 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $372.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 706,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,467. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

