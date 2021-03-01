Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.21. 124,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 165,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $437.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.22.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.
