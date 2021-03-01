Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.21. 124,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 165,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $437.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

