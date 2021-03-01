Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.94. 703,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,239,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $410.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $458,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

