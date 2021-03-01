EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Up 8%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 1,038,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 730,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

EMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $267.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,789 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 408,248 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.