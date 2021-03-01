Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.25. 1,615,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,557,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $912.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.26.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

