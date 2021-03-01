$22.50 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce sales of $22.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $13.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $158.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $271.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $262.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 1,051,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,951. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

