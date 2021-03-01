Block-Logic Price Down 27% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $569,043.35 and $472.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

