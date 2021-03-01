Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock worth $716,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 7,596,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

