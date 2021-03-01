Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 8%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price was up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 443,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,348,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.
Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.