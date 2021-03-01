Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 8%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price was up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 443,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,348,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

