GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s share price rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 652,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 817,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

GLYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

