GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s share price rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 652,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 817,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
GLYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.46.
About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.
