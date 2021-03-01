Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Trading Up 8.7%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 800,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 716,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.89% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

