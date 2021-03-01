Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 8.3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $62.89. 979,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 957,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.