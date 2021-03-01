LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 8.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 1,143,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,406,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $68,578,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.