HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 113,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 196,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,828,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

