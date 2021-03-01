Swingby (SWINGBY) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.62 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $78.08 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001351 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00520352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00073043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00077717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00462172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,775,921 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.