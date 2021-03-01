$67.16 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report sales of $67.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.02 million. Amyris reported sales of $40.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $164.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 12.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 4,556,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.