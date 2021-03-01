PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post sales of $315.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.40 million. PQ Group posted sales of $352.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of PQG stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 192,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,181. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.