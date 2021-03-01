$83.46 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to announce $83.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.55 million and the highest is $84.98 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $93.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $342.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,300 shares of company stock worth $228,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

