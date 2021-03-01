COVA (COVA) One Day Volume Hits $100,869.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $894,499.42 and approximately $100,869.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.