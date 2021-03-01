Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $973,267.12 and approximately $129,379.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00160008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

