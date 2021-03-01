American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

