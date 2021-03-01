$36.90 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report sales of $36.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 365.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $154.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $187.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $207.04 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

PRTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 548,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $129,165.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

