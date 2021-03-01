Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading Up 9.9%

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 1,584,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,187,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on PING shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

