GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock Price Up 9.8%

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s stock price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 322,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 253,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $443.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other GTY Technology news, Director William D. Green purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,916. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 82,400 shares of company stock valued at $343,868 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 21.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

