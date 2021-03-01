Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading Up 8.9%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,498,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,122,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

