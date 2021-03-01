JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 9.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) rose 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.40 and last traded at $128.91. Approximately 1,241,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,569,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

