Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Up 9.5%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 769,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 327,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

