PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.17 Million

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $241.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.50 million and the lowest is $241.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $220.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $991.05 million, with estimates ranging from $964.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 313,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,203. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

