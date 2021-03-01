$0.68 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. WNS posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. 156,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

