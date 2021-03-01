NextDAO Market Capitalization Tops $3.57 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $274,349.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00519217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00077512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00461708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026737 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,875,850,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,835,618,555 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

