Centaur Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Centaur has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and $1.19 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00519217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00077512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00461708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNTRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.