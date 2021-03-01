NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 729,853 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 380,751 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NXE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.55. 248,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

