Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price rose 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,169,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,143,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100,159 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

