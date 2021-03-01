Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 776,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 394,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after buying an additional 143,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.