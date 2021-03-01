NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $40.36. 11,511,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 3,273,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.