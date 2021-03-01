HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 12.7%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 657,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 863,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $235.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
