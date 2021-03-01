Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 239,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 450,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

