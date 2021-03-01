USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $359,073.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $52.15 million and $359,073.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.57 or 0.01003613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00372361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002811 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 62,526,176 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

