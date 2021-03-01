RMPL (RMPL) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. RMPL has a total market cap of $659,972.33 and approximately $184.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00516995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00071288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00076394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.00455133 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 832,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,197 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.