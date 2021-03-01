Phala.Network Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00516995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00071288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00076394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.00455133 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

