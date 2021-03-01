TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $101.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,295,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,608. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

