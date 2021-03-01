M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 573,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,330. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

