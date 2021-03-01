The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Up 24.3%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares were up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $42.37. Approximately 2,695,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,028,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

XONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $812.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 2.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The ExOne by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 835,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.