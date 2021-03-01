eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Up 18%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s share price was up 18% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 2,422,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,632,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $586,359.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 552,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,272.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,098,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of eMagin by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eMagin by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

